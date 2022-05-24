Jibun Bank Flash Japan PMIs, all well into expansion (>50)

  • preliminary Manufacturing PMI for May 53.2 (prior 53.5), lowest for 3 months
  • Services 51.7 (prior 50.7), highest for 5 months - recovery from coronavirus restrictions cotninues
  • Composite 51.4 (prior 51.1)
japan preliminary pmi May 2022

Commentary from the report: