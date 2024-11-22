Flash PMI from Japan - manufacturing November 2024
Jibun Bank / S&P Global
In summary from the report:
- Contraction Continues: Japanese private sector activity contracted for the second month in November, though the decline was less pronounced than in October (49.6).
- Services vs. Manufacturing: Service providers saw slight activity growth, while manufacturing output fell sharply, marking the steepest drop since April.
- Demand Stagnation: Overall demand remained stagnant, with new business in services steady but manufacturing new orders declining for the 18th consecutive month.
- Job Growth: Employment rose at the fastest pace in four months, supported by an increase in outstanding business.
- Elevated Price Pressures: Input costs remained high due to expensive raw materials and a weak yen, with firms accelerating price hikes for goods and services to offset these costs.
***
I spoke earlier that the CPI data would provide support for arguments for a rate hike:
This PMI data argues the opposite!