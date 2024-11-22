Flash PMI from Japan - manufacturing November 2024

Jibun Bank / S&P Global

In summary from the report:

Contraction Continues : Japanese private sector activity contracted for the second month in November, though the decline was less pronounced than in October (49.6).

: Japanese private sector activity contracted for the second month in November, though the decline was less pronounced than in October (49.6). Services vs. Manufacturing : Service providers saw slight activity growth, while manufacturing output fell sharply, marking the steepest drop since April.

: Service providers saw slight activity growth, while manufacturing output fell sharply, marking the steepest drop since April. Demand Stagnation : Overall demand remained stagnant, with new business in services steady but manufacturing new orders declining for the 18th consecutive month.

: Overall demand remained stagnant, with new business in services steady but manufacturing new orders declining for the 18th consecutive month. Job Growth : Employment rose at the fastest pace in four months, supported by an increase in outstanding business.

: Employment rose at the fastest pace in four months, supported by an increase in outstanding business. Elevated Price Pressures: Input costs remained high due to expensive raw materials and a weak yen, with firms accelerating price hikes for goods and services to offset these costs.

***

I spoke earlier that the CPI data would provide support for arguments for a rate hike:

This PMI data argues the opposite!