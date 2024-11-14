Prior month 0.7%

GDP QoQ 3Q 0.2% vs 0.2% estimate

GDP Annualized 0.9% vs 0.7% estimate

Annualize last quarter 2.9%

Capital expenditures -0.2% versus -0.2% expected. Previous quarter +0.8%.

Private consumption preliminary 0.9% versus 0.2% expected. Previous quarter 0.9%.

External demand -0.4% versus expected 0.1%. Previous quarter -0.1%.

The USDJPY is trading to new highs after the data and lose closer to the next target at 157.116. There may be some natural resistance at the 157.00 level as well.