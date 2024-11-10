Japanese lawmakers will vote today, Monday, November 11, 2024, whether Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains the country's Prime Minister.
Ishiba called a snap election when he won the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) contest for leadership
- At that election, the party lost its lower house majority that held since 2012
- The LDP and coalition partner New Komeito did, however, win the largest number of seats and have since been jockeying to form government with the support of minor parties
- Small opposition Democratic Party for the People (DPP) has emerged as a "kingmaker". DPP has said it may support the LDP/K on a policy by policy basis, a recipe for fragile government. The leader of DPP said on Friday the party will not be supporting Ishiba in the vote today
- If no candidate wins a majority in the initial vote today a runoff between the top two contenders will determine the winner. A runoff has not been held in 30 years.