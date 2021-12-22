Japan Prime Minister Kishida stated:

:: Will achieve a rise in wages by ensuring subcontractors are profitable

:: Important for public and private sectors to join forces and think together about how to achieve growth and wealth distribution

:: We must at least continue having talks and discussions with our neighbour china

:: Japan-U.S. Alliance is the axis of Japan's foreign policy, would like to visit U.S. as soon as possible to hold summit talks

Nothing you wouldn't expect, but worth flagging given the lack of anything else to catch the eye of traders that have managed to make a day of it.