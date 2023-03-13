This is from the Business Sentiment Index, a quarterly survey conducted by the MoF of around 10K Japanese firms.
The BSI Large Manufacturing index is the 'headline' result. Its dropped to -10.5 q/q
- prior was -3.6
The Large All Industry has dropped to -3.0 from the prior of +0.7
-
As I noted earlier ICYMI:
- measures the level of optimism or pessimism among Japanese businesses about the current and future economic conditions
- calculated using a diffusion index, which, in very brief, subtracts companies reporting a decline in business conditions from those reporting an improvement
- a positive value indicates that more companies are optimistic about the economic outlook
- a negative value indicates more companies are pessimistic