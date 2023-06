Japanese economic growth data for the January - March quarter.

The flash reading for this is here:

more to come

GDP in Q1 +0.9% q/q, the first gain in q3 quarters

preliminary was +0.4%, prior was 0.0%

+2.7% y/y

prelim was +1.6%, prior +0.1%

Capital Expenditure +1.4%

prelim +0.9%, prior -0.5%

Private Consumption +0.5% q/q

prelim +0.6%, prior +0.3%

These are surprising and solid results from Japan and have given yen a blip stronger: