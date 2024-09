Data from Japan's finance ministry for spending on plant and equipment in April-June 2024:

+7.4% y/y

expected +9.9%, prior +6.8%

for the q/q, +1.2%

Capex is an input to the GDP data for Q2 due on September 9

Other data showed sales rose 3.5% y/y, while recurring profits rose 13.2% y/y

Japan Inc. does not appear to faring too badly at all.