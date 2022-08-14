Japan economic growth data for April to June 2022.

japan gdp q2 2022

Note, the deflator is an inflation indicator. The negative result is its 6th consecutive fall.

More:

  • q/q GDP growth for the 3rd consecutive quarter
  • business capex +1.4% q/q, largest growth since Q1 of 2020
  • exports +0.9% q/q, up for the third consecutive quarter
  • private consumption component also up for 3 consecutive quarters