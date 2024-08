Japanese GDP for the April to June quarter of 2024 is better than the contraction in Q1.

+0.8% q/q

expected 0.5%, prior -0.6%

QQ Annualised is +3.1%

expected +2.1%, prior -2.3%

Private consumption q/q +1.0% ... up for the first time in 5 quarters

expected +0.5%, prior -0.6%

External demand q/q -0.1%

expected -0.1%, prior -0.5%

Capital Expenditure q/q +0.9% ... higher for the first time in two quarters