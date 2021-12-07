Japan's economy contracted in Q3 on covid disruptions in a sign that it will be long struggle to ever raise interest rates.

GDP annualized -3.6% vs -3.1% expected (first estimate was -3.0%)

Private consumption -1.3% vs -1.1% prelim

External demand 0.0% vs +0.1% prelim

Inflation deflator vs -1.1% prelim

Capex -2.3% vs -3.9% expected

This isn't a great slate of data but at least there were some better capex numbers. Indications are that private consumption rebounded in October/November but omicron will add a fresh reason to stay home.

Nikkei futures are up 1.0% today and the reaction in the yen to this data was minimal.