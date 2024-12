Japan data, improved economic growth data from the preliminary reading. USD/JPY little changed.

Private consumption came in at +0.7% q/q from +0.9% in the prelim, so that's not a good result.

Capex not as bad at prelim at -0.1% q/q from -0.2%

Domestic demand +0.5% q/q from +0.6%

The better headline will be some encouragement for the Bank of Japan to hike. The December meeting is still looking uncertain for a hike, but political support seems to be firming: