Japan gdp 14 February 2023

That missing number, for the deflator, is +1.1% y/y. The deflator is a measure of inflation .

For 2022 as a whole real GDP was +1.1%, comparing poorly with +2.1% growth in 2021.

USD/JPY little moved. Today we get confirmation from Japan that Kazuo Ueda will be nominee for the next Bank of Japan Governor. Given Japan's governing coalition has a very comfortable majority in parliament his confirmation hearing are pretty much just a formality.