The Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey is conducted by the Ministry of Finance and the Economic and Social Research Institute (a part of Japan's Cabinet office) is conducted quarterly.
Business conditions have improved across the survey, for both manufacturing and non-manufacturing
Quarterly Business Sentiment Index (BSI) survey
- This survey analyses business leaders' assessments of and forecasts for the economy
- Its purpose is to get information for tracking economic trends
- It covers about 15,000 companies that have established their headquarters or principal offices in Japan and have capital stock of 10 million yen or more