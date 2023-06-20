Reuters tankan results for June 2023. Reuters polled 493 large companies, of which 232 responded.

big manufacturers' sentiment index +8 (vs +6 in May), up 3 months in a row and the second in a row in positive territory index is expected to rise to +13 in September

service-sector index +24 in June (vs +25 in May), at 24 its near its year high index is expected to drop two points to +22 in September



The persistently stronger services results, helped along by the Covid-exit bounce, is supporting the view that strong domestic demand may offset an export slowdown.

Data showing improvement to the Japanese economy will be welcomed by authorities. And improvement does add to the prospect of Bank of Japan policy change. The big biut to that is the Bank has said, over and over again, that it wants sustained and stable inflation at target and is currently not seeing that or expecting it. Indeed, the Bank forecasts CPI to fall from around October.

The next Bank of Japan tankan quarterly survey is due on July 3.

The Reuters Tankan is a quarterly survey conducted by Reuters news agency in collaboration with the International University of Japan.