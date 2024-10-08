The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
- October manufacturers sentiment +7, September was a 7-month low of +4
- September non-manufacturers sentiment +20 (falling for the fourth month in a row to its lowest since February 2023) vs +23 in September
- January manufacturers index seen at +9, non-manufacturers at +22
A pertinent comment from the Reuters report:
- "Our clients are growing cautious about raising capital expenditures due to a Chinese economic slowdown," a machinery maker manager said.
- unstable weather and a stronger yen were among reasons cited by non-manufacturers for lower business confidence
***
506 non-financial major companies were surveyed
- 241 firms responded on condition of anonymity
- survey taken between September 25 and October 4