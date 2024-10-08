The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

October manufacturers sentiment +7, September was a 7-month low of +4

September non-manufacturers sentiment +20 (falling for the fourth month in a row to its lowest since February 2023) vs +23 in September

January manufacturers index seen at +9, non-manufacturers at +22

A pertinent comment from the Reuters report:

"Our clients are growing cautious about raising capital expenditures due to a Chinese economic slowdown," a machinery maker manager said.

unstable weather and a stronger yen were among reasons cited by non-manufacturers for lower business confidence

506 non-financial major companies were surveyed