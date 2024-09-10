The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:
- September manufacturers sentiment +4, August was +10
- September non-manufacturers sentiment +23 vs +24 in August
- December manufacturers index seen at +3, non-manufacturers at +27
Sentiment at non-manufacturers fell for the third consecutive month to its lowest in a year
- Business confidence at big Japanese manufacturers sank to a seven-month low in September (February was -1)
Soft Chinese demand was cited as a concern, as were global electric vehicle slowdown and raw material inflation.
Comment from the report:
- "Our clients' investments were falling behind schedule since they haven't recovered yet from the impact of the weak Chinese economy," a machinery maker manager wrote in the survey.
'Bout that light at the end of the tunnel ....