The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

September manufacturers sentiment +4, August was +10

September non-manufacturers sentiment +23 vs +24 in August

December manufacturers index seen at +3, non-manufacturers at +27

Sentiment at non-manufacturers fell for the third consecutive month to its lowest in a year

Business confidence at big Japanese manufacturers sank to a seven-month low in September (February was -1)

Soft Chinese demand was cited as a concern, as were global electric vehicle slowdown and raw material inflation.

Comment from the report:

"Our clients' investments were falling behind schedule since they haven't recovered yet from the impact of the weak Chinese economy," a machinery maker manager wrote in the survey.

'Bout that light at the end of the tunnel ....