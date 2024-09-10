The monthly Reuters Tankan survey, a guide to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey:

  • September manufacturers sentiment +4, August was +10
  • September non-manufacturers sentiment +23 vs +24 in August
  • December manufacturers index seen at +3, non-manufacturers at +27

Sentiment at non-manufacturers fell for the third consecutive month to its lowest in a year

  • Business confidence at big Japanese manufacturers sank to a seven-month low in September (February was -1)

Soft Chinese demand was cited as a concern, as were global electric vehicle slowdown and raw material inflation.

Comment from the report:

  • "Our clients' investments were falling behind schedule since they haven't recovered yet from the impact of the weak Chinese economy," a machinery maker manager wrote in the survey.
