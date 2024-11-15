Prior +1.4%

Revised industrial production 1.6% versus 1.4% estimate. Prior month -3.3%

Capacity utilization 4.4% versus -5.3% last month

Tertiary industry activity -0.2% versus +0.2% estimate. Prior month -1.1%

The USDJPY ran up in the early hours of the session with the peak reaching 156.64 vs closing level of 156.265, but has since moved lower and trades at 156.33. Buyers are still in firm control. There is a broken trend line at 155.40. Below that is a swing area between 154.54 up to 155.21.