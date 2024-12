Japan sells JPY 2.0tn 10-year JGB:

Bid-to-cover ratio: 3.12x (previous: 3.13x)

Average yield: 1.084% (previous: 0.997%)

Auction details:

Lowest accepted price: 98.32 (previous: 98.08)

Average accepted price: 98.37 (previous: 98.12)

Tail in price: 0.05 (previous: 0.04)

Meanwhile, the Nikkei 225 contuns to move higher and has a gain of 2.01%