Ueda has said that exit from easy policy will be after achieving 2% price target

Took his comments to mean that BOJ will continue with easing as such

So far, Japanese officials haven't really bolstered the narrative put out by Ueda's interview over the weekend. If anything, it sure looks plausible that the remarks might have been intended to just try and limit further damage to the yen currency - more so than a potential shift in policy thinking. I guess we'll see in time. From yesterday: Having reservations about the latest yen rally on BOJ Ueda's remarks?