The data on Japan's September trade performance is here:

That drop in exports was the first in ten months. You'll note in the linked post that exports fell to China, the EU and US. Weak demand for autos and the stronger JPY are cited as impacting.

If poor performance continues, and spreads to other sectors of Japan's economy, it'll make it more difficult for the BoJ to hike rates.

Reuters cite remarks from Daiwa: