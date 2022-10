Data from Japan, the PPI for September. This is also known as the Corporate Goods Price Index, its inflation at a 'wholesale' level (not consumer level)

+0.7% m/m

expected 0.3%, prior 0.2%

9.7% y/y

expected 8.9%, prior 9.0%

Data release comes from the Bank of Japan:

there has been some flow-on from corporate prices into consumer prices, but not enough to alter the BOJ policy stance. The Bank is still in the 'transitory' inflation camp and steadfastly maintains very easy monetary policy.