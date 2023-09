Jibun Bank / S&P Global data

Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a in September from 49.6 in August The manufacturing PMI is in contraction for the fourth straight month the rate of input price inflation hit a four-month high

The flash Services PMI for the month comes in at 53.3 in September from 54.3 in August an eight-month low

Composite PMI 51.8 in September from 52.6 in August

Still to come from Japan today, the Bank of Japan statement.