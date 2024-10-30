more to come
---
Still to come today:
- Bank of Japan Policy Meeting Preview - Don't Hold Your Breath for a Hike
The Bank of Japan don't have a set time for publishing their decision. Its usually in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window:
- 2230 - 2330 US Eastern time
Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will follow with a press conference, and for that we do have a time, 0630 GMT
- 0230 US Eastern time