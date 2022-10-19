Japan trade balance
  • Prior was -2.82T
  • Exports +28.9% y/y vs +27.1% expected
  • Prior exports +22.0%
  • Imports +45.9% y/y vs +45.0% expected
  • Prior imports +49.9%

Last month was the largest trade deficit since 2014 but that was a one-off. This is the worst two-month performance in at least a generation. The trade numbers all look so high because the yen has fallen so much. I can't believe there isn't an inflation problem in Japan.

  • US +45.2% y/y vs +33.8% y/y prior
  • China +17.1% y/y vs +13.5% y/y prior
  • EU +33.2% y/y vs +16.7% y/y prior

The stats office said the rise in imports was led by crude oil , LNG and coal.