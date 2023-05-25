Japan Services PPI for April 2023
Japan's Services Producer Price Index (Services PPI) measures the average change over time in selling prices received by domestic producers of services
- indicates inflation trends within the services sector of the Japanese economy
- compiled by the Bank of Japan
- data is gathered from a wide range of industries in the services sector, including but not limited to business services, transportation and postal services, information and communications, accommodations, eating and drinking places, and education and learning support.