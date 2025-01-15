December itself saw 3.49 million visitors to Japan, making it a new monthly record as well. And in total for the year 2024, Japan saw roughly 36.9 million visitors for business and leisure. That well exceeds the previous annual record set in 2019 of 31.9 million, before the Covid pandemic struck.

Personally, Japan is one of my favourite places to visit. As mentioned before, it is a vast and beautiful country to go exploring, especially places off the beaten path. But recently, there are growing concerns about overtourism but that's mostly in a handful of main/popular cities. Respect the culture. Respect the people. Respect the language. And everyone can have an enjoyable time. 🌸