A stock index circuit breaker is a mechanism used in stock markets to temporarily halt trading when an index experiences a significant drop in value. The purpose of this system is to prevent panic selling and allow time for investors to process information and make rational decisions.

circuit breaker triggered for Topix

also for government bond futures

ps. spot FX don't have no stinkin' circuit breakers ;-)

TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index

covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market

includes over 2,000 companies

a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations​)

