A stock index circuit breaker is a mechanism used in stock markets to temporarily halt trading when an index experiences a significant drop in value. The purpose of this system is to prevent panic selling and allow time for investors to process information and make rational decisions.
- circuit breaker triggered for Topix
- also for government bond futures
ps. spot FX don't have no stinkin' circuit breakers ;-)
TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index
- covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
- designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market
- includes over 2,000 companies
- a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations)
Nikkei 225
- a price-weighted index of the top 225 blue-chip companies (TOPIX provides a broader and more comprehensive measure of the market)