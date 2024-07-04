Japan's Topix hit a record high on Thursday

  • rose to as high as 2,890.52, breaking a high of 2,885.50 set in December 1989
  • also beat a record closing high of 2,884.80 on the same day
TOPIX yearly candles 04 July 2024 2

***

TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index

  • covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
  • designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market
  • includes over 2,000 companies
  • a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations​)

Nikkei 225 also hit a record high, it had done so earlier on the year in February

  • a price-weighted index of the top 225 blue-chip companies (TOPIX provides a broader and more comprehensive measure of the market)