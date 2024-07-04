Japan's Topix hit a record high on Thursday

rose to as high as 2,890.52, breaking a high of 2,885.50 set in December 1989

also beat a record closing high of 2,884.80 on the same day

***

TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index

covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)

designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market

includes over 2,000 companies

a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations​)

Nikkei 225 also hit a record high, it had done so earlier on the year in February