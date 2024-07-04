Japan's Topix hit a record high on Thursday
- rose to as high as 2,890.52, breaking a high of 2,885.50 set in December 1989
- also beat a record closing high of 2,884.80 on the same day
***
TOPIX is the Tokyo Price Index
- covers all domestic companies listed in the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)
- designed to track the overall trend of the Japanese stock market
- includes over 2,000 companies
- a free-float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index (only shares available for trading are considered in its calculations)
Nikkei 225 also hit a record high, it had done so earlier on the year in February
- a price-weighted index of the top 225 blue-chip companies (TOPIX provides a broader and more comprehensive measure of the market)