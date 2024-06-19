Reuters Japan corporate survey:

Only 7% of Japanese companies believe PM Kishida's pledge to have wages grow faster than inflation is achievable

61% of japanese companies see no need for govt to take countermeasures against China's excess production capacity

That 7% on wage rises is troubling for the Bank of Japan's inflation goal - the Bank is relying on faster wage growth to propel demand-driven inflation.

Reuters converting the sentiment amongst most firms:

"I'm afraid there are many mid-sized and small companies that just can't make ends meet if they implement wage hikes that keep pace with inflation," a manager at a wholesale company wrote. Half said the goal was not attainable while 43% said it was hard to tell.

USD/JPY update, not a lot of movement: