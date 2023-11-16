Japan September Tertiary Industry Activity Index -1.0% m/m

expected -0.1%, prior -0.1%

A very poor result. The data is a disappointment. Expectations were low and even those were not hit.

The Tertiary Industry Index (AKA the Index of Tertiary Industry Activity) indicates the performance of the domestic service sector in Japan such as information and communication, electricity, gas heat and water, services, transport, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, and welfare.