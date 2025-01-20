Japan Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (Nov) -0.3%
- expected 0.1%, prior 0.1%
---
Tertiary Industry Index released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry indicates the domestic service sector in Japan such as information and communication, electricity, gas heat and water,services, transport, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, and welfare.
Generally, a high reading is positive (or bullish) for the JPY, while a low reading is negative (or bearish).
Recently:
August 2024: The index stood at 102.7, marking a 1.1% decrease from the previous month.
September 2024: The index slightly decreased to 102.3, a 0.2% decline from August's 102.7.
October 2024: The index increased to 102.3, up from 102.0 in September, indicating a 0.3% month-over-month growth.