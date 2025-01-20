Japan Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) (Nov) -0.3%

expected 0.1%, prior 0.1%

---

Tertiary Industry Index released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry indicates the domestic service sector in Japan such as information and communication, electricity, gas heat and water,services, transport, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, and welfare.

Generally, a high reading is positive (or bullish) for the JPY, while a low reading is negative (or bearish).

Recently: