Japan Tertiary Industry Index (October) +0.2% m/m

Tertiary Industry Index indicates the performance of the domestic service sector in Japan such as information and communication, electricity, gas heat and water, services, transport, wholesale and retail trade, finance and insurance, and welfare.

In a nutshell it measures the total value of services purchased by Japanese businesses over the month and is often touted as a leading index for the health or otherwise of the Japanese economy.

The data point is released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.