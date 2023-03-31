Japan's trade and industry minister press release said it will impose export controls on six categories of equipment used in chip manufacturing, including cleaning, deposition, lithography and etching.

It didn't mention China. And, Japan's industry minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, said at a news briefing. "We don't have one specific country in mind with these measures."

This aligns Japan's technology trade controls with a US push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

The export restrictions, which will come into force in July.

Info via the Nikkei, which is gated. Ungated info here at Reuters for more.