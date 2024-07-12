The Japanese government tends to release their economic growth forecasts twice a year, one in January and one in July. The latest one should come some time next week and the sources above are saying that they will be cutting its growth forecast for fiscal year ending March 2025.

The revised estimate is to see forecast cut to about 1.0%, down from the current 1.3%. The sources say this reflects the rising living costs that is weighing on consumption for longer than anticipated. Not quite a vote of confidence for the BOJ.