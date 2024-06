Japan Tokyo Core CPI YY: 2.1 vs 2.0% expected

Jobs/Applications ratio: 1.24 vs 1.26 expected

Unemployment Rate: 2.6% vs 2.6% expected

Worth keeping in mind that the Tokyo Core CPI is seen as a leading indicator for the regular national core CPI YY number (see below), and we get the Tokyo numbers well in advance of the national core data (today's data is for June).