Japan's finance minister has reappointed Kanda as its top currency diplomat in the mid-year personnel reshuffle.

Masato Kanda is Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, AKA 'top currency diplomat'. Japan's finance ministry is the relevant authority in Japan for ordering intervention in the JPY JPY The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and at the time of writing is the third most-traded currency in the world behind only the US dollar and euro.The JPY is used extensively as a reserve currency and is relied upon by forex traders as a safe haven currency.Originally implemented in 1871, the JPY has had a long history and has survived multiple world wars and other events. This was followed by the creation of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and the full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971.Japan has historically maintained a policy of currency intervention, continuing to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a policy of zero to near-zero interest rates and the Japanese government has previously had a strict anti-inflation policyWhat Factors Affect the JPY?The aforementioned role of the BoJ has dramatically shaped the JPY in forex markets. Any further changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders.Additionally, the Overnight Call Rate is the key short-term inter-bank rate. The BoJ utilizes the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY.The BoJ also purchases both 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis in order to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consequent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates.Economic data is also very important to the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are gross domestic product (GDP), the Tankan survey (quarterly business sentiment and expectations survey), international trade, readings of unemployment, industrial production, and money supply (M2+CDs). Read this Term. Kanda is in charge of the relevant department, so it's him who would be directing Bank of Japan intervention, should it come to that.

Some comments from Suzuki, the big dog Minister of Finance following:

carefully watching impact of changes in US monetary policy on Japan's economy

watching fx market moves with even more sense of urgency while working with BOJ

The yen strengthened overnight after the shock announcement from the Swiss National Bank:

Yeah, you read that right, yen up on SNB raising rates. Markets are on edge. The reasoning went that if the SNB could make a shock decision then so too could the BOJ. It was enough for dealers to attack stops for long USD/JPY positions.

Anyway back to now, more from Suzuki:

Expects the Bank of Japan to continue its efforts to achieve price target sustainably

(i.e. to hit the BOJ 2% inflation target and sustain that rate)

rapid yen weakening seen in FX market recently

monetary policy is up to the BOJ

the government must respect the independence of the BOJ

USD/JPY update, the initial move on the SNB is noted with an arrow):