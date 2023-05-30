Important for currencies to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

Not focusing on any forex levels specifically

Closely watching forex moves, will respond appropriately if necessary

As mentioned earlier here, the message should reflect the usual warnings that we have seen in the past as we're not quite at the point yet where intervention is required. Kanda also says that officials did discuss other issues such as the US debt ceiling as well. USD/JPY is now back up to 140.45 from around 140.25 earlier before he spoke.