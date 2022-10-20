Excessive and disorderly forex moves have negative impact on the economy

Will not comment on forex levels

Will not comment on whether we are intervening now or have intervened today

As much as there was a bit of a wrestle around the 150.00 mark earlier, I would say that Japanese authorities haven't stepped into the picture - at least not in a significant way - today. But so far, traders are still remaining cautious in chasing an extended move above the figure level with a lack of a trigger to work with.