As much as there was a bit of a wrestle around the 150.00 mark earlier, I would say that Japanese authorities haven't stepped into the picture - at least not in a significant way - today. But so far, traders are still remaining cautious in chasing an extended move above the figure level with a lack of a trigger to work with.