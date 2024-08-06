Offers no comment on market moves though

Government will work closely with BOJ

Shares view that Japan economy is making a moderate recovery

Closely watching FX moves, discussed it during meeting

Important for FX to move in stable manner, reflecting fundamentals

He adds that they held the meeting today as there were big moves in the stock market. That's rather quintessential of them to ignore what was at one point yesterday a 2,000 pips move lower in USD/JPY over the past month. The meeting here is a symbolic one, meant to usher in some calm by perceiving that authorities are working to stay on top of things.