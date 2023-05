Kanda will be speaking to the press after and that sort of indicates that there should be some warnings about not letting the currency freefall and that speculative moves should be deterred. If Japanese officials were to intervene, they wouldn't be saying anything and instead let the action speak for itself.

But this is a sort of barometer and measurement of such appetite. On a scale of 1 to 10 with the latter being when Japan will intervene, I'd say we're about a 1 or 2 at the maximum now.