Trump's proposed tax, tariff, and immigration policies are basically inflationary

Trump administration might revise those policies at some point if inflation accelerates

Don't think there's any need to change G7 commitment on currencies

Closely monitoring FX moves on a daily basis

Volatile FX moves are not desirable

Just some token remarks there by Mimura. Falling yields have been a key contributor to the fall in USD/JPY this week but also as traders are lining up for the BOJ decision on Friday. The odds of a 25 bps rate hike are at ~88% currently. That is a notable change to the coin flip pricing from around two weeks back.