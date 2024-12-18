The number of foreign visitors in November was 3.19 million, just slightly down from the monthly record in October last month of 3.31 million. As a whole in the 11 months in 2024, Japan has had 33.4 million visitors and that beats out the previous record set out for the whole of 2019 which was 31.9 million. And there's still one more month to go.

A weaker yen and with Japan being an amazing holiday destination in itself has definitely contributed to this. Not to mention the power of social media. The only issue is that there are concerns about overtourism but that's mostly in a handful of main/popular cities.

Japan is a vast and beautiful country to go exploring, especially places off the beaten path. Personally, I was there twice this year to enjoy the good food and views and to also pick up a couple of Pokémon cards. Respect the culture. Respect the people. Respect the language. And everyone can have an enjoyable time. 🌸