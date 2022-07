Japanese Trade Balance for June is JPY -1383.8bn

expected -1509.7bn, and prior was -2385.8bn

Imports +46.1% y/y

expected 45.7%, prior 48.9%

Exports +19.4% y/y

expected 17.5%, prior 15.8%

Exports to Asia +19.1% year/year

to China +8.3%

to the U.S. +15.7%

to the EU +22.1%

