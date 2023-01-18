Right after the BOJ sent a strong message to markets that they are going to stand pat on policy, we are hearing remarks such as these from government officials. Nishimura goes on to say that monetary policy is going to be normalised in the future but for now, the BOJ is going to maintain its current stance until there is more clarity (I would assume he means on the economy and inflation).

If this is anything to go by, expect the successor to Kuroda after April to be one that conforms even more to what government officials are planning for the economic and policy outlook.