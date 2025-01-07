Japan finance minister Kato:

Won't comment on forex levels.

Recently seeing one-sided, rapid moves.

moves. Important for currencies to move in a stable manner reflecting fundamentals.

Alarmed over FX moves, including those driven by speculators.

over FX moves, including those driven by speculators. Will take appropriate action against excessive moves.

I bolded some of those words, these are the signals used to convey concern is at a higher than usual level.

USD/JPY hasn't dropped too much:

We knew this sort of commentary was coming. Was sooner than I expected TBH: