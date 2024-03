Wage negotitiaons in Japan continue, with traders and the Bank of Japan looking on for signs of wage hikes that may in turn lead to the BoJ tightening policy.

The latest dribble of news is that Toyota did not respond to its union's 2024 wage hike demands at the third round of pay negotiations on Wednesday.

The company said it will make the formal response on March 13.

USD/JPY is not doing much, waiting for Powell later: