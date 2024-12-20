Mimura verbal intervention. Atsushi Mimura is Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, AKA 'top currency diplomat'.

  • Am gravely concerned about forex moves.
  • Will take appropriate action against excessive forex moves.
  • Alarmed, including over speculative moves.
  • Believe it is not appropriate for me to comment further on forex.
  • Won't comment on BOJ's communication given its independence.

Earlier today we had USD/JPY knocked from its 5-month high by intervention remarks from finance minister Kato:

