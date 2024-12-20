Mimura verbal intervention. Atsushi Mimura is Japan's vice finance minister for international affairs, AKA 'top currency diplomat'.

Am gravely concerned about forex moves.

Will take appropriate action against excessive forex moves.

Alarmed, including over speculative moves.

Believe it is not appropriate for me to comment further on forex.

Won't comment on BOJ's communication given its independence.

Earlier today we had USD/JPY knocked from its 5-month high by intervention remarks from finance minister Kato: