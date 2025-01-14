Japanese bank lending data has garnered increased attention over the past 6 to 12 months.

As the economy has crawled towards recovery, combined with rising raw material costs and a weakening yen, corporate demand for working capital has risen. Large firms have been engaged in robust capital investment , boosting demand also.

Japanese government stimulus packages and fiscal policies has also influenced bank lending by bolstering economic conditions and business confidence.

Major Japanese banks have reported significant profit increases, driven by strong lending demand and higher margins following the July 2024 interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan.

