The likelihood of achieving BOJ's price target has been heightening steadily

An end to negative rates will symbolise how Japan is emerging from deflation

But that won't radically change the way Japanese banks manage their assets

These are all token remarks and feeds into the narrative of a policy change that the BOJ is set to embark on. The big question remains though, when will that be? Are they going to move in March or April? And if so, is it going to be a slow and gradual exit or a big change to the current landscape? Yen traders seem hesitant in the last few days as the BOJ seems to be taking on a more cautious approach.